Here's the morning ritual 'Shark Tank' star Daymond John uses to stay focused throughout the day

We talked with “Shark Tank” costar Daymond John at the New York offices of his new company, Blueprint + Co. Daymond John was willing to share his daily morning rituals and how it has helped him reach success. Following is a transcript of the video.

There are many routines that I’ve adopted but you know, if anybody knows me, it’s goal setting. Reading before I go to sleep and these goals I read every single day are 10 goals and seven of them expire in six months and they range from health to professional life to you know, family and friends. And then the other three, one expires in five years, one expires in 10 years and the other in 20. I read them every single day. So what happens is, it’s the last thing I read before I went to sleep, so I think about it, I dream about it and it’s the first thing I read when I wake up so I naturally make a call to something I’m talking about or instead of picking up that bacon, egg and cheese, I pick up that one, that one protein drink that I said I’m going to drink, one of those a day, so that’s my ritual, goal setting.

And then my next ritual is always trying to learn one thing new by the time I go to bed. So I walk in the room and I want to be the, you know, the person who’s a sponge and I learn one thing new. That’s why, you know, I don’t want to die in the morning time because something I find out in the later on the evening may save my life.

