'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec knows what to do when everything is against you

“Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec is a Canadian businessman, investor, and spokesman for Small Business Revolution. Here he talks about the struggle of having your own business and the right way to think when everything is against you.

