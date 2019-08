“Shark Tank” co-star and Herjavec Group CEO Robert Herjavec shares his top cybersecurity tips.

The Herjavec Group is one of Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies and the country’s largest IT security provider.

Produced by Joe Avella



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.