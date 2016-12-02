Watch 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary skate off with a potential deal on the next episode

On Friday’s new episode of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” star investor Kevin O’Leary literally skates off with a potential deal.

In an exclusive preview for Business Insider, a duo of entrepreneurs entered the tank to pitch their business, Inboard Technology. They manufacture remote-control electric skateboards. And “Mr. Wonderful,” as O’Leary likes to refer to himself, couldn’t help but try out the product.

The guys were pretty confident about the safety of their product — they tested it to 1,200 pounds. But that confidence may be their downfall. They made the potentially fatal mistake of leaving the tank to discuss an offer and get a surprise from the sharks upon their return.

Also on Friday’s episode, Tech billionaire Chris Sacca returns. Plus, the show has its highest evaluation ever for a business — $40 million.

“Shark Tank” airs at 9 p.m. Friday on ABC.

Watch Mr. Wonderful try one of those electric skateboards below:





