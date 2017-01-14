Watch 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary cook up a creative deal for a toy company

‘Shark Tank’/ABC From left, ‘Shark Tank’ stars Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Pinblock founder Vlad Smolyanskyy.

Kevin O’Leary has become the master of thinking outside the box when it comes to deals on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

In Business Insider’s exclusive preview of Friday’s new episode at 9 p.m., O’Leary confounds Vlad Smolyanskyy, the young founder of Pinblock, with a creative offer.

At just 21, Smolyanskyy had moved from Ukraine to Brooklyn, New York to chase the American dream. It’s obvious he did his homework. He came to “Shark Tank” with an epic display of his unique block toys and showed an extensive knowledge about the toy industry.

The problem is O’Leary knows the toy industry really well, too. In 1999, he became a multimillionaire when he sold his educational software company to Mattel. His creative offer for Pinblock is based on his experience in the industry and his ability to open doors for the company.

With some advice from the other sharks, will the young man take O’Leary up on his deal?

Watch Business Insider’s exclusive preview below:

