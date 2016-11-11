Watch billionaires Mark Cuban and Chris Sacca battle on the next 'Shark Tank'

Silicon Valley billionaire Chris Sacca returns to “Shark Tank” for the first time 0n Friday’s episode airing at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Business Insider has an exclusive preview of the episode.

In it, Sacca — who, through his venture capital fund Lowercase Capital, was an early investor in companies such as Twitter, Uber, Instagram, and Kickstarter — gets into a sparring match with fellow billionaire Mark Cuban.

Cuban interrupts Sacca as he’s challenging a man’s claims about his product that’s intended to make house hunting easier. And Sacca doesn’t appreciate Cuban’s interruption.

In fact, Sacca believes that battling with Cuban is one of the biggest reasons he’s on the show.

“I see my role on the show as keeping Mark honest,” Sacca recently told Business Insider. “I’ve known him for years. The nature of our friendship is ball-busting. And I feel almost like that’s what I’m there to do, is bust Cuban’s balls for all those who are at home watching who can’t do it from home, but really want to.”

Watch Business Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s new episode of “Shark Tank” below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.