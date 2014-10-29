Jimmy Kimmel Pitched A Revolutionary Line Of 'Horse Pants' To 'Shark Tank' Investors

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’/ABC Jimmy Kimmel shows the investors that there’s tremendous opportunity in the untapped horse pants market.

Ever wonder why people have to wear pants but horses don’t?

It’s a tough question that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently posed in his pitch to “Shark Tank” investors for a bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

Since both shows run on ABC, Kimmel was able to shoot his pitch using the full “Shark Tank” crew and set. The five Sharks present were Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec.

Kimmel and his sidekick/business partner Guillermo Rodriguez enter the tank and present their line of Horse Pants, a collection of equine trousers that are not only stylish but keep riders from being embarrassed by their nude horses.

They ask for $US500,000 for 10% equity in their company, giving it a $US5 million valuation. Kimmel tells the investors that he’s invested $US40,000 of his own money to supply materials for his mum to sew an initial line of pants.

He’s yet to sell a pair, putting him in the red, but he assures the Sharks that it’s potentially a multibillion-dollar business.

Watch the full clip below to see how Kimmel and Rodriguez are able to entice Herjavec, the self-proclaimed “fun Shark,” into making the biggest “Shark Tank” investment yet.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

