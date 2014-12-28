The 'Shark Tank' Investors Share Their New Year's Resolutions

ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank” has made its six investors some of the most recognisable businesspeople in North America.
As 2015 approaches, offering the chance to start fresh and tackle new projects, we asked the Sharks about their goals for the New Year.
The owner of the Dallas Mavericks says he wants to 'get back on the court playing pickup three times a week.'
'I'm going to make sure I see one friend every week,' she says. 'See them -- not text, not email. I've turned them into friendships of texting. My closest friends -- and I only have like five close friends in my life -- I don't see them nearly like I used to. So I'm going to pre-schedule one date with one friend every week.'
'New Year's Day is when I like to reset my 10 goals. Let me think of a fun one...' he says. 'I'd like to start to snowboard more. I'd like to try to start to do the half pipe.'
'I always make the same New Year's resolution every year, and I never seem to quite fulfil it,' she explains. 'I say I'm going to start doing yoga and meditate three times a week -- it always falls apart, but I'm well-intentioned. I also say that I'll give back, which I always do!'
'I want more for my family and friends, more for my business, more for the ventures I work with -- there's a constant need to achieve and drive forward -- and the start of a New Year brings so much opportunity to see that happen,' he writes on LinkedIn. 'I also want more for the greater community.'
'The New Year is almost here and you know what that means. A brand new set of financial challenges,' he writes on LinkedIn. Here are his three resolutions for financial freedom:
1. Track all of your spending.
2. Work with a financial advisor to put money in low-risk investments.
3. Teach your kids the basics of personal finance.
