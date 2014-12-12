Sony Emails Reveal Mark Cuban's Anger Over 'Shark Tank' Compensation Talks: 'Beyond An Insult'

The most recent leak from the Sony hackers unveiled the emails of Sony Pictures Entertainment cochairwoman Amy Pascal and Sony Pictures Television president Steve Mosko.

Among the emails to and from Mosko, Business Insider found an exchange involving the Sony Pictures president, billionaire investor Mark Cuban, and Cuban Companies General Counsel Robert Hart, which reveal Cuban’s contract negotiations for his appearances on “Shark Tank.”

According to the September emails, Hart informs Cuban he would receive $US30,000 per episode for season 5, $US31,200 for season 6, and $US32,488 for season 7.

The hit ABC series, distributed by Sony Pictures Television, began season 6 Sept. 26, 2014.

In addition, Hart tells Cuban the terms of the “Shark Tank” deal would “further prevent” Cuban from “exploiting various aspects from the show.”

The email suggests the series wanted rights to Cuban’s “catchphrases…nicknames, gestures, utterances, etc.,” something Cuban is advised to “push back on.”

Because “Shark Tank” is aired on other networks, the updated contract would also require Cuban to promote the series not only for ABC but on all the networks on which it airs.

Cuban wasn’t happy with the terms responding to Hart, Mosko, and others with the following:

seriously? no chance… this is beyond an insult and it shows no one cares about the investments I have made or the entrepreneurs now it’s really business.. I will negotiate like any other deal I would do you may want to start cutting me out of the promos m

Mosko asked Sony Pictures TV presidents of programming and production Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg if he should worry about Cuban’s response.

Season 5 of the hit ABC series, distributed by Sony Pictures Television, had 29 episodes, meaning Cuban would have received a total of $US904,800.

We’ve reached out to Mark Cuban for comment who responded with the following via email:

I look at it as a positive that I had direct access to Steve Now we communicate via Cyber dust

CyberDust is Cuban’s new free texting app. Described as “WhatsApp meets Snapchat” it allows users to send messages and photos that disappear after 30 seconds, leaving no trace of the messages.

To put Cuban’s “Shark Tank” salary into perspective, we took a look at a few other reality star pay checks.

According to 2014’s TV Guide annual industry salary report, Cuban’s “Shark Tank” co-star, Kevin O’Leary, makes a reported $US30,000/episode.

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli makes $US30,000 an hour, “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison makes $US50,000 an hour. All three are ABC shows.

You can read the email exchange below.

