Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary has 17 new ways for you to invest in the stock market

The ETF boom just keeps rolling.

Shark Tank investor and personality Kevin O’Leary is launching 17 new ETFs through his firm O’Shares Investments, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

10 of the 17 ETFs will track various FTSE Russell high-dividend indexes ranging from large market cap stocks to emerging market quality stocks. The other 7 ETFs are a mix of fixed income ETFs focusing mostly on corporate bonds.

The fees for the funds were not included in the initial filing.

Here’s a full rundown of the names of the ETFs O’Leary is seeking to create:

O’Shares FTSE Russell U.S. Quality High Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell U.S. Quality Value Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell U.S. Quality Growth Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell Mid-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell Small and Mid-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell International Quality Dividend ETF (Currency Hedged)

O’Shares FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Quality Dividend ETF

O’Shares FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Quality Dividend ETF (Currency Hedged)

O’Shares Quality Aggregate Bond ETF

O’Shares Quality Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

O’Shares Quality High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

O’Shares Quality Short Term Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

O’Shares Quality Short Term High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

O’Shares Quality Preferred Stock ETF

O’Shares Quality Senior Loan ETF

According to the filing, there have been portfolio managers selected for the funds, so O’Leary’s direct involvement in the ETFs is unknown.

O’Shares, a division of O’Leary Fund Management founded in 2015, currently has five ETFs trading on the New York Stock Exchange, so this will more than quadruple the number when they’re added.

The O’Shares addition is just another announcement in the wave of ETFs which now allow investors to put money into a basket of securities tracking everything from the whiskey industry to the increasing obesity trend in America. Over the past 10 years, the amount of assets in ETFs has boomed from $230 million to over $4 trillion in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.