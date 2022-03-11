Kevin O’Leary says 20% of his portfolio is in crypto and blockchain with investments in 32 places: ‘You don’t know who’s going to win’

“Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary told CNBC that 20% of his portfolio is in crypto and blockchain investments.

He said he owns ethereum, solana, helium, and avalanche.

O’Leary warned that the US is far behind in crypto policy, and needs to catch up to countries like Canada and Switzerland.

Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary reiterated his crypto bullishness in a Friday interview by saying 20% of his portfolio is in cryptocurrencies and blockchain assets.

O’Leary told CNBC that he has “millions of dollars” worth of a broad range of crypto assets. “You have to be diversified, I own 32 different positions including equity in FTX,” he said.

The “Shark Tank” star added that he owns ethereum, solana, helium, avalanche because he’s put bets across the board.

“The whole point is you don’t know who’s going to win,” he said. “I own them all.”

He said the smartest engineers in the world today are going to work at blockchain companies. Still, he noted the US is well behind countries like Canada and Switzerland in the global crypto race, and the world is waiting for the US to step up as a policy leader for digital assets.

On Wednesday, President Biden released an executive order on cryptocurrencies, which included details for the Federal Reserve to continue researching a Central Bank Digital Currency. Other priorities include protecting US consumers and investors and mitigating illicit crypto activity.

“We are so far behind in policy for this nascent industry that’s going to lead the world of financial services, we’ve got to get going.” O’Leary said.