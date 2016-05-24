The inspiring rags-to-riches career of 'Shark Tank' judge and entrepreneur Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec is best known as one of the five investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” But he has quite a backstory.
Not only is he a millionaire thanks to some successful companies he has founded, he also maintains a fun social life with truly interesting hobbies.
Here are all the trials and tribulations that made him the brilliant and successful shark he is today.
Robert Herjavec was born on September 14, 1962, in Zbjeg, Croatia. When he was 8, he fled the communist regime with his family to live in Canada, Business News Daily reports. At the time he spoke no English.
According to Herjavec, his family left Croatia with one suitcase and $20 in hand. They lived for 18 months in a friend's basement while they began rebuilding their new life in North America.
#TBT an early birthday photo of me -- I was fashionable long before my buddy @TheSharkDaymond ! #sharktank pic.twitter.com/LXPUufljX8
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) June 25, 2015
Herjavec's first jobs were as a newspaper deliveryman and a waiter. These early experiences in customer service taught him the ins and outs of being a successful businessman.
#ThrowbackThursday - and I mean way back ! Does it even look like me ?? pic.twitter.com/2cM0JB3UCL
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) February 5, 2015
Before entering into entrepreneurship, however, he dabbled in other careers. They included retail, television, and even a stint as a collection agent.
After a bit, he got a job at the company Logiquest. His first role there was in sales, but he rose all the way up to become general manager. In 1990, he was fired from the company.
In 1990 he launched his own internet security company, BRAK Systems, in his basement. According to Herjavec, he never thought he'd enter the world of entrepreneurship. His reason for founding BRAK: He needed to pay his mortgage somehow.
The same year he found BRAK Systems he married Diane Plese. They have three children together -- two daughters and a son.
great audience at #phxforum today - love this theme - ' make tomorrow today ' it's GO time ! pic.twitter.com/Ss6TE3rbpN
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) June 10, 2015
Herjavec began accumulating his wealth. He and Plese ended up buying a 50,000-square-foot mansion in Toronto.
After the sale, Herjavec began working for AT&T and then took a job at the company RAMP Networks. He served as VP of sales at RAMP, helping the company sell to Nokia for $225 million. After this acquisition, Herjavec decided to retire for a few years to be with his three children.
After three years, Herjavec got the entrepreneur bug again. So in 2003 he founded the internet security company The Herjavec Group.
Even when running a business, Herjavec always had passions outside the office. For example, he loves to race cars. The Ferrari is his car of choice.
Racing is all about focus-ability 2 stay calm & focused in the eye of the hurricane-just like pitching in #sharktank pic.twitter.com/V1P0zjy8tR
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) July 3, 2014
Bucket list moment ! Podium finish ( 2nd place in class ) in Abu Dhabi - intense race, amazing track ! @FerrariUSA pic.twitter.com/aRB1Ubagjh
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) December 5, 2014
He's also a frequent guest on television shows. In Canada, he appeared on six seasons of the reality show 'Dragons' Den,' whose format is similar to Shark Tank's.
Since 2009 he's sat next to Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban as desperate entrepreneurs vie for a venture-capital investment.
2 weeks until premiere - 5 lbs down - too many blisters to count - so much respect for the dancing world! #sharkaroo pic.twitter.com/BMv52U5bR1
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) March 2, 2015
Last year Herjavec split with his wife. He told People magazine that the ordeal put him in a deep depression. To get through it, he worked in a homeless shelter in Seattle.
But he got through this spell. According to US Magazine, he may have dated his 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Kym Johnson.
Can't believe we DANCE LIVE in 9 days!! This pic is from our first practice @DancingABC @kym_johnson #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0RVgwnoqso
-- Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) March 7, 2015
