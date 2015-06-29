The inspiring rags to riches career of Shark Tank judge and internet security guru, Robert Herjavec

Robert Herjavec is best known as one of the five sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank. But he has quite a back story.
Not only is he a millionaire thanks to some successful companies he’s founded, he also maintains a fun social life with truly interesting hobbies.
Here are all the trials and tribulations that made him the brilliant and successful shark he is today.
Robert Herjavec was born on September 14, 1962 in Zbjeg, Croatia. At the age of 8 he and his family fled the communist regime to live in Canada, Business News Daily reports. At the time he spoke no English.
According to Herjavec, his family left Croatia with one suitcase and $20 in hand. They lived for 18 months in a friend's basement while they began rebuilding their new life in North America.
Herjavec's first jobs were as a newspaper deliveryman and a waiter. These early experiences in customer service taught him the ins and outs of being a successful businessman.
Before entering into entrepreneurship, however, he dabbled in other careers. They included retail, television, and even a stint as a collection agent.
After a bit, he got a job at the company Logiquest. His first role there was in sales, but he rose all the way up to become general manager. In 1990, he was fired from the company.
In 1990 he launched his own internet security company BRAK Systems in his basement. According to Herjavec, he never thought he'd enter the world of entrepreneurship. His reason for founding BRAK: he needed to pay his mortgage somehow.
The same year he found BRAK Systems he married Diane Plese. They have three children together -- two daughters and a son.
Over the years Herjavec began accumulating his wealth. He and Plese ended up buying in a 50,000 square foot Toronto mansion.
After the sale, Herjavec began working for AT&T and then took a job at the company RAMP Networks. He served as VP of sales at RAMP, and helped the company sell to Nokia for $225 million. Following this acquisition, Herjavec decided to retire for a few years to be with his three children.
After three years, Herjavec got the entrepreneur bug again. So, in 2003 he founded internet security company The Herjavec Group.
The Herjavec Group has become the fastest growing Canadian security company earning tens of millions of dollars in revenue every year, according to The Branham Group.
Even when running a business, Herjavec always had passions outside of the office. For example, he loves to race cars. Ferraris are his car of choice.
He's also a frequent guest on television shows. In Canada, he appeared on six seasons of the reality show Dragons' Den -- which has a similar format to Shark Tank.
Since 2009 he's sat next to Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner as desperate entrepreneurs vie for a VC investment.
Last year Herjavec split with his wife. He admitted to People Magazine that the ordeal put him in a deep depression. To get through this saga he worked in a homeless shelter in Seattle.
But he got through this spell. According to US Magazine, he may have dated his dancing partner, Kym Johnson.
Whether he's dancing, investing, or driving, he's giving it his all and is always ready for the next adventure!
