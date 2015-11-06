Why all 'Shark Tank' entrepreneurs see a psychiatrist after their pitch

‘Shark Tank’/ABC Mikki Bey Eyelash Extensions founder Mikki Bey gets emotional on the set of ‘Shark Tank.’

During filming for the seventh season of “Shark Tank” this past June, an entrepreneur became so overwhelmed that he fainted, collapsing in front of the Sharks.

Investor Barbara Corcoran shared this story with Business Insider, and said that even though she wasn’t on the set that day, news of it spread throughout the cast instantaneously.

The entrepreneur was revived and uninjured, but the segment won’t air.

It’s an extreme reminder of a basic fact about the show: The entrepreneurs are regular people, typically with minimal to no media experience, getting in front of a panel full of millionaire or billionaire celebrities to give a presentation that potentially millions of people will see.

It’s why the producers mandate that all entrepreneurs meet with a psychiatrist after giving their pitch, regardless of the outcome.

A typical pitch lasts about an hour, and the entrepreneurs are told that there’s a chance their pitch will never air (about 20% of pitches get left out). Whether the entrepreneurs are leaving the Tank jubilant, heartbroken, or angry, the psychiatric consultation is meant to ensure that they are able to come down from the emotional rush and deal with the possibility of appearing in front of seven million Americans.

Rent Like A Champion business partners Drew Mitchell and Mike Doyle secured a great deal with Mark Cuban and Chris Sacca for $US200,000 in exchange for 10% of their business, but still spent 10 minutes with the on-set psychiatrist.

“The conversation is pretty casual, and she asks you to be reflective on the experience,” Mitchell told us, “but I think what’s going on is they’re trying to assess that you don’t have any post-Tank trauma.”

“It’s a good idea,” Corcoran said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.