'Shark Tank' star Daymond John: Why 'American heroes' make great business partners

ABC/Michael Desmond Daymond John takes a sample from entrepreneur Melissa Gersin, a maternity nurse, on ‘Shark Tank.’

“Shark Tank” dedicated Friday’s episode to “American Heroes,” something star investor Daymond John believes not only honours those who have given their lives, but can also dispel preconceived notions.

“Having a show that’s dedicated to almost anything from mum-preneurs to minorities to everyday farmers to veterans is extremely important,” John told Business Insider while promoting his new partnership with Shop.com on Friday.

“It’s the ultimate equaliser. It takes all race, colour, gender, everything else out of the room and you become the person who you are.”

In addition to a nurse and a Peace Corps. volunteer, the “American Heroes” episode of “Shark Tank” features entrepreneurs who have served as first responders and in the military.

John said that backgrounds such as those carry with them many of the traits the retail mogul and his fellow sharks are looking for in a business partner.

“When you talk about people who are veterans and people who serve our country, you realise that these people aren’t selfish people,” he said. “They dedicate themselves to their country. They know how to finish a task, they know how to work within systems, and they’re willing to literally give it their all. When they walk into the room, we already know they have one step up from everybody else and we know they will give it their all no matter what.”

