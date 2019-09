For “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, the best investment of his life will always be FUBU. And for good reason. He turned his initial $US40 investment into a multimillion dollar clothing line. Today, he’s applying his entrepreneurial expertise to a company called Moguls Mobile.

