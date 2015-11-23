14 surprising behind-the-scenes secrets you didn't know about 'Shark Tank'

Paul A. Hebert/Getty ‘Shark Tank’ investors, from left: Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Mark Cuban.

Over the past seven seasons, “Shark Tank” has grown into a phenomenon.

Not only is it an Emmy-winning reality show, but it has created recognisable brands like Scrub Daddy, which Shark Lori Greiner has helped take to $US75 million in total sales over the past three years.

The show is both an entertainment product and a prominent launchpad for hundreds of American startups, requiring a careful combination of high-level production and management.

Through several interviews with the Sharks, we’ve learned some interesting behind-the-scenes details hidden from viewers. We’ve collected them below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.