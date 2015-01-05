SHARK SIGHTING: Australia's Famous Bondi Beach Has Been Shut For The Second Time In A Week

For the second time in three days a shark has been spotted at Australia’s iconic Bondi beach.

Bondi beach closed right now due to shark sighting pic.twitter.com/KDXn7RBoGN — Dean Gladstone (@deanogladstone) January 5, 2015

Lifeguards were patrolling the area on a jet ski when they spotted a shark swimming through a school of fish.

The shark alarm was sounded and swimmers were ordered from the water just after 3pm local time.

Shortly after the Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew in to inspect the waters from above. It was spotted hovering low over a school of fish not far from shore.

The latest sighting comes after a police helicopter spotted a bull shark off Bondi on Friday.

