Shark Frenzy Off The Coast Of Australia Closes Beaches

A large school of sharks has been discovered off the coast of Australia, leading officials at several Australian beaches to issue safety warnings, according to coverage by Sky News.



The sharks are thought to be a species called bronze whalers, which have attacked humans in the past.

The sharks were spotted by a helicopter as they were feeding on a school of baitfish only 600 meters from the shore.

Beaches near Perth, Australia, were closed due to the frenzy.

Here is a video of the sharks feeding on bait fish.



