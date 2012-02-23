Shark Fin Soup Could Soon Be Banned In New York

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Legislators in New York are moving to pass a bill that would ban the sale of shark fin in the state as early as next year, Elizabeth Rosenthal reports for The New York Times.Other states, including Hawaii, Washington, California, and Oregon have already passed bans, according to Rosenthal.



The process of shark finning is considered inhumane and environmentally unsound, but it continues because shark fins are lucrative and a key part of Chinese banquet dining.

Rosenthal writes that around 73 million sharks are killed every year for their fins, imperiling the aquatic food chain; when the sharks are caught, some fishermen just cut off the fins and throw the fish back into the water.

According to Gothamist, as of last spring 55 restaurants in New York still serve shark fin soup. Among the large Chinese banquet halls that serve the delicacy are Jing Fong, Grand Harmony Palace, and Golden Unicorn, where the braised shark’s fin soup supreme will run you $65.

Get it while you can. Or don’t.

