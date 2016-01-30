A shark ate another shark whole after a 'turf war' in a Korean aquarium

A female shark at Seoul’s COEX aquarium ate a smaller male after what officials describe as a “turf war,” Reuters reports. After killing the male, the shark proceeded to swim around with its opponent’s body hanging out of its mouth for nearly a day.

