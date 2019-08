During the¬†World Surf League’s J-Bay Open in South Africa, Australian surfer Mick Fanning was attacked by disrupted by a shark and left the water unscathed.

Marine biologist Dr. Allison Kock explains how he was able to prevent being bit.

Video courtesy of Reuters

