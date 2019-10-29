A British tourist had his foot bitten off by a shark while snorkelling off the coast of Australia

7 News Sydney One of two British tourists being airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a shark in northeastern Australia on Tuesday. It’s not entirely clear which tourist is pictured.

A British tourist lost his foot in a shark attack on Tuesday while snorkelling off Australia’s northeastern coast, authorities said.

Another tourist got “serious lacerations to his lower leg” after the attack, the Central Queensland Helicopter Rescue Service (RACQ) tweeted.

The pair, who were snorkelling on a day cruise near Airlie Beach in Queensland, told the RACQ they were “wrestling and thrashing about in the water” during the attack.

Local media identified the pair as Alistair Raddon, 28, who lost his foot, and Danny Maggs, 22. They are in a serious but stable condition.

Google Maps A map showing the location where two British tourists were bitten by a shark on Tuesday.

Both were flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital and are currently in serious but stable condition, the RACQ and Queensland Ambulance said.

Australian media have identified the pair as Alistair Raddon, 28, and Danny Maggs, 22. Raddon lost his foot while Maggs was injured.

The two British tourists had been on a day cruise near Airlie Beach, Queensland, at the time of the attack. Twenty other tourists had been on the trip, 7 News Sydney reported.

“We are saddened to confirm that two of our guests were injured in a shark attack this morning,” ZigZag Whitsundays said in a Tuesday Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with them, their families and the other guests on the tour.”

YouTube/ZigZag Whitsundays A still from a promotional video by ZigZag Whitsundays, the cruise company the two British tourists were on at the time of the attack.

There was a total of 20 shark attacks in Australia in 2018, one of which was fatal, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Jason Costigan, the MP for Whitsunday area, told the Australian Associated Press: “We are going to have more and more of this happening until governments put public safety as their number one priority.”

“Airlie Beach has never been covered by the shark control program,” he added, referring to the location of Tuesday’s shark attack.

Some Australian authorities have been trying to prevent shark attacks in the country’s coastal waters by using “drum lines” to protect swimmers.

Drum lines consist of a buoy tethered to the seabed, with a separate baited hook dangling into the water. In theory, sharks would take the bait, and the threat of injury to swimmers would be reduced.

Some surfers stick large eyes on the bottom of their surfboards to deter sharks from attacking them.

The technique – based on the premise that sharks won’t attack if they think they have lost the element of surprise – has not been verified by marine researchers.

