Are We Headed For Disaster With Private Stock Markets? We Talk To SharesPost CEO David Weir

David Weir, SharesPost CEO

Interest in the private markets for trading stock in hot startups is at an all time high.And one company that’s benefiting from this interest is SharesPost, an online platform for buying and selling shares in companies like Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



While the company is entirely focused on swapping shares now, it’s about to expand its business and become a truly intermediate step between an IPO and raising money from VCs.

It’s going to allow startups to do stock placements within SharesPost, and the stock could also be auctioned on SharesPost’s platform.

It’s a bold and risky move, putting the startup in a new territory. It could also lead to a disaster causing less than sophisticated investors to dump money into terrible investments.

We asked CEO David Weir about that risk, and how he can avoid it when he was in our office yesterday. What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation.

Business Insider: The private market world seems to be a pretty murky place. What is SharesPost doing differently than the rest?

DAVID WEIR: I would say the biggest challenge recently is that the media wants to compare the private marketplace to the public marketplace, which I think is an unfair comparison.

One of the things that you and others have identified is the informational constraints around the secondary market, and some of the asymmetry that exists, and how it compares to the public marketplace, which I think are perfectly fair things to call out. What I’m trying to do is get people to recognise and acknowledge the fact that these private company transactions have always existed on a smaller scale, and they’ve really existed in the dark.

What we’re trying to do at SharesPost is bring those transactions into the sunlight and to provide the buyers and sellers with efficient access to each other as well as to provide them with as much potential context as possible so that they can make reasonably informed investment decisions.

On third-party research, we have eight research providers, 250 different research reports available for download on the site. All that’s available for free to our members. We post all the offers to buy and sell stock, keeping them fully visible to accredited participants, as well as all the contracts that have been entered into, fully visible to accredited investors. We have data feeds that come from places like VC Experts.com imported into the site. We are constrained by the fact that private companies generally do not want to fully disclose their financial information.

We’re trying to provide that context to the extent that we can. That’s not to say that we don’t acknowledge that there are some pretty meaningful information constraints. Those information constraints are being considered by the buyers and sellers when they consider what’s a fair and reasonable price at which to transact.

BI: From our perspective, what you guys are doing is great, but we think it’s headed for a disaster. I think that regardless of what you’re doing, some dentist is going to get socked with some stock that he didn’t even know what the fully diluted share count was. It’s going to be sold by venture capitalists and the SEC will get involved.

DW: From business model standpoint, obviously we’re trying to build a sustainable business. To the extent that your expectations come true, that’s obviously not good for either the market or SharesPost.

We’re trying to create an interim market between the VC investing world and the public markets. You know the private to public handoff has really broken down over the last few years and as kind of a recovering investment banker, my experience is that it is a wrenching process to see private companies go through the IPO process and then see their shareholder base get completely recapitalized over a 6-12 month period of time. This process has never made any sense to me.

What we’re trying to do is create an interim solution where companies can recapitalize their shareholder base in a much more measured way over a 2 or 3 year period of time, replace the angels and the employees and the early stage VCs with the T. Rowes and the Fidelities of the world.

We’re all dying to find a private investment product and to do that in a way that can be controlled by the companies that’s based on full disclosure of information. Investors want full disclosure, so that when they actually do go public at some point and sit down on the road show with T. Rowe Price, hopefully that portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price already knows the company and may actually be an existing shareholder. So they’re really having a conversation about building their position as opposed to an initial investment.

BI: So what different about what you do versus SecondMarket?

DW: Glad you asked. We’re trying to use technology in innovative ways to create more of an online marketplace. We do have registered brokers because we need it. We believe that the process of doing a private company transaction is complicated enough that most people and sophisticated investors need some handholding from a process standpoint.

But SecondMarket is primarily brokers with telephones. They take more of a traditional Wall Street approach to creating transactions. We’re using the Internet to aggregate a much broader universe of investors. We have 60,000 members, 16,000 that have taken the time to qualify themselves as accredited. They range from accredited individuals to mutual funds, hedge funds, family offices, and small and medium sized funds that by and large have not had access to this asset class in the past.

What we’ve done is try to provide them with more market power than they would have as individuals, bringing them together. The purchasing power of this group is huge. If you pool the capital, it’s probably a trillion dollars worth of capital.

That’s the first thing we did. We brought them together around the platform, we’ve automated the transaction processes, we’ve standardized the contracts. Again, one of the things that’s always been a problem from a compliance standpoint is that every transactions is over-lawyered. They all look different. Sometimes if you’re an employee selling stock to your neighbour, you get your brother-in-law to do the contract. He’s not a securities lawyer. The contracts are not compliant.

We’ve taken the compliance process and the legal aspects of this to a higher level where there’s more consistency between transactions. The transparency is obviously being able to look and see where other transactions are being done so I actually know what it’s worth and don’t get taken advantage of by VCs or other investors in my company. Some other investor might have that information and I don’t, and we are eliminating those discrepancies. We’re much more transparent, I think, than SecondMarket. We’re going to continue to use technology to continue to break down the friction points in the process. We do online ordering, for example. We’re doing auctions. The front end right now is all automated through technology. The back end we’re doing by hand. These are things we’re trying to use technology to really fix what I perceive to be the problems in the process.

BI: Really specifically versus SecondMarket – any other differences?

DW: They just rolled out their technology platform, but it’s really just a social media site that imports 12,000 companies and information from TechCrunch and other sites. The other big difference is that their minimum transaction size tends to be a million bucks or greater. Ours is $25,000. We’re trying to make the asset class more accessible to a broader universe of investors. We’re going to be doing primary offerings with full company participation and disclosure through a secure password-protected portal with all of the technology applications that would allow a CEO to present to 16,000 investors at one time rather than to do lots of road shows and hopscotch around the country. Are we similar in a lot of ways? Yes. However, we are a Silicon Valley company and I think we’re using technology much more aggressively than they are. We’ve also aggregated a much broader universe of investors. It’s not just guys who can write million dollar checks.

BI: To become a member and to buy stock, you have to be an accredited investor? Can I be represented by someone? Are people who are buying all registered with you?

DW: Yes.

BI: They are. So I can’t be sold by a broker dealer into some fund that owns Facebook stock?

DW: No. There are two levels of membership. First level is you just register to become a member. You give us a little information about yourself, you become a member. That gives you access to the site and to research basic information. You don’t see any transaction postings, you don’t see any contracts that have been complete. So all the transaction data is only reserved for accredited investors. If you want to become accredited, you go through a full accreditation process. Fill out a form and questionnaire that gets submitted and vetted by one of our brokers. Once you’ve been qualified, you’re then approved to purchase stock in the marketplace. Every investor has to be known by us to be an individual or an entity, someone representing an entity, and every transaction before it gets posted is fully vetted by a licensed broker before it can actually go live on the site. We have multiple levels of security built into the process.