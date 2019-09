Shares of MSG, the parent company of the Knicks, are down over 2% pre-market, as investors give up the dream that LeBron James will be coming to New York.



Meanwhile, all the smart money is on the Heat. On InTrade, Miami is now far and away the favourite.

Photo: InTrade

