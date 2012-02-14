Shares Of MSG Are Going Berserk Due To Jeremy Lin

It took a few days, but suddenly investors are realising that phenom Jeremy Lin could mean megabucks to New York Knicks owner MSG.



As Bloomberg points out, shares of MSG were rallying quietly last week, and today they’re exploding by 6% (Via Benzinga).

Assuming the Lin phenomenon lasts, it’s obvious that the Knicks will be far and away the biggest basketball team in China and therefore the world. The opportunities seem huge.

