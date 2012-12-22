Shares Of Herbalife Are Tanking Again Following Ackman's Brutal Short Presentation

Julia La Roche

Shares of Herbalife are tanking again today after activist investor Bill Ackman gave a blistering 342-slide presentation on his short thesis for the nutrition and weight-loss multi-level marketing company. 

Ackman, who considers Herbalife to be a pyramid scheme, confirmed Wednesday that he was short.  Since then, the shares have nose-dived.  

Check out the chart below from Yahoo! Finance

herbalife

Photo: Yahoo Finance

