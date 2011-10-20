Shares Of China's Twitter Explode Higher After Video From State Media Hits The Web

Folks, welcome to the new world of investing.



Shares of Sina, the company behind China’s big Twitter clone Sina Weibo are surging 6% after a video from state-run media CCTV hit the web.

See, the government has in the past expressed concerns about microblogging, and there are persistent fears of regulation and censorship. But this video talks about how the government can use the service to do positive things, like locate missing children.

So the Kremlinologists in the market are interpreting it as being a sign the government is in favour of the service.

Who really knows what it means… it’s just an 11-minute news video. But these days, that’s enough to send a stock traded halfway around the world abuzz. Kind of hilarious. If you don’t speak Chinese, stay out of the water.

