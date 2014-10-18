Cruise Line Stocks Are Lagging

Shares of cruise ship operator Carnival Corporation fell nearly 2%, but recovered all of those losses following a report that a passenger onboard one of its ships is a Dallas health worker who may have come in contact with the Ebola virus.

Carnival is down 0.2%. Competitors Royal Caribbean and Nowegian Cruise Lines are down 0.6% and 1.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all up over 1%.

The unidentified woman onboard the ship in the Caribbean has reportedly not shown any symptoms. Furthermore, she never had direct contact with deceased Ebola patient Thomas Eric Duncan. She may have processed some of Duncan’s fluids.

Belize is not allowing the ship to dock. The Belizean government also refused to evacuate the woman off the ship.

In the meantime, the Dallas health worker, who is travelling with her husband, has agreed to remain isolated in her cabin.

Here’s a five-day chart of Carnival:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.