Shares Of Buffalo Wild Wings Plunge After Earnings Are Unexpectedly Released At Random Time

This is weird.



Buffalo Wild Wings, the big fast food chicken wings joint, just dropped earnings in the middle of market trading.

The market doesn’t like the numbers.

According to Bloomberg, EPS beat by two cents, but revenue of $251.1 million was just behind estimates of $252.1 million.

When you’re an ultra-fast growing retailer, you can’t have any miss like this.

The stock is off 6%.

