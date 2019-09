The market’s awful open is slamming energy shares disproportionately.



News from the IEA that stocks of oil reserves will be released have weakened crude prices considerably and now shares of big oil names are tumbling.

Exxon Mobile down over 2.5%

Chevron down 3.25%

Conoco Phillips down 2.39%

iShares Global Energy Sector ETF down 2.92%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.