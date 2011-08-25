Shares Of Bank Of America Soar More Than 25% On Report of Berkshire Hathaway Investment

Photo: AP

It has been a crazy week for Bank of America.Shares of Bank of America surged more than 25% in pre-market trading Wednesday on news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway would purchase 50,000 preferred shares of the bank for $5 billion.



It’s now up about 21.98%. Shares of Bank of America are currently trading above $8.39, compared to yesterday’s close of $6.99.

On Tuesday BofA fell to $6.01 a share.

