Shares of Australian retailers vulnerable to Amazon are taking a hit

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Shares in ASX-listed retailers were marked down today after Amazon announced its entry into the Australian market.

Those listed retailers analysts seen as vulnerable — JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Myer and Super Retail — have lost ground.

At he close, Harvey Norman was down 3.4% to $4.20, JB Hi-Fi 1.7% to $24.46, Myer 2.6% to $1.11 and Super retail 1.8% to $9.69.

Amazon will likely reach a better than 5% market share in many retail categories within five years of arriving in Australia, according to analysis by Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse estimates Myer is most at risk followed by Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and Super Retail.

