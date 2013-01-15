UPDATE: Apple Falls Below $500 After Reports Of Weak iPhone Demand

UPDATE:
The market has opened, and Apple has briefly fallen below $500
Earlier: After a quiet start to German trading, shares of Apple are down nearly 4%.
Remember, this is the German trading of Apple.
Photo: Bloomberg
That being said, early bid/ask indications in the US show the same thing, a significant decline from Friday’s close.
The culprit?
WSJ confirming what other analysts have said, that Apple’s parts orders for the iPhone 5 have been weak.
The stock could get close to breaking below $500 today.
