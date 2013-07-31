Shares Of Bill Ackman's New Investment Are Spiking In Pre-Market Trading

Bill Ackman still has his bounce.



This morning the hedge fund manager announced his biggest stake ever — 9.8% in industrial gas product maker Air Products International, according to CNBC’s Maneet Ahuja.

Now shares of the stock are surging in pre-market trading, they’re up 4.21% and the stock has surpassed its 52 week high.

Check it out in the chart below from MarketWatch:

