Shares in tiny tech company BSA are soaring after winning an NBN deal

Technology services company BSA has won a four year deal with the national broadband network, NBN.

A short time ago, the shares were up 6.6% to $0.16. BSA’s market capitalisation is $67 million.

The NBN deal is to operate and maintain services on fixed line technologies in Sydney, regional and remote New South Wales and southern areas of Melbourne.

“There is potential for additional work areas to be awarded throughout the duration of the contract depending on BSA’s performance,” the company says.

The value of the contract hasn’t been revealed. The work, expected to start in March, involves activating homes and businesses, along with maintenance to help ensure access to a reliable and fast broadband.

CEO Nicholas Yates says developing a working relationship with NBN has been a long-term goal for BSA.

“The new contract validates not only our stated strategy for growth; it is also a testament to the depth of knowledge and operational skills within BSA’s Technical Field Force Solutions team,” he says.

NBN also signed a memorandum of understanding to negotiate a significant contract for Telstra to support the NBN network. The work covers the design, engineering, procurement and construction management of the NBN network.

Telstra has been awarded work, valued at $80 million, under two new contracts as a network operations and maintenance services provider.

NBN says it’s currently adding more than 10,000 new users each week.

