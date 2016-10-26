Shares in Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure are tanking

Tertius Pickard/AFP/Getty Images

Shares in Ardent Leisure, the owner of the Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld where four people died, fell hard in early trade.

They dropped as much as 18%. A short time ago, they were down 8% to $2.16.

Ardent says Dreamworld will remain closed today as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.

“Dreamworld’s focus and priority is with the families of those involved in this tragedy and will be providing an update to the public as soon as information becomes available,” the company said in a statement to the ASX.

Police are investigating the death of four people on the Thunder River Rapids ride yesterday.

