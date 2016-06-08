Shares in digital advertising agency Gruden are on a tear

A sandwich board in the SoHo shopping district of Manhattan. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Shares in the Gruden Group soared after the digital advertising agency appointed veteran Tim Parker as CEO.

A short time ago, the shares were up 28% to $0.045.

Parker has more than 30 years of executive leadership and industry experience with world leading agencies, including Publicis Worldwide Australia, Clemenger Group, Interpublic and Ogilvy & Mather.

He was previously managing director for Publicis Worldwide Australia.

Parker will be responsible for driving growth strategy via the company’s mobile engagement and transactional platform, mobileDEN, in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

“Today’s commercial environment demands a fusion of technology and creativity, and Gruden’s technology enables the great ideas that will drive a better customer experience,” he says.

“We have a clear strategy to take our market leading offering and technology global, to establish Gruden as a leading technology provider enabling clients to attract, engage and transact directly with their customers.”

Parker will get a base pay of $300,000 plus 10 million share options.

