Shares in Australian beer company Broo are going nuts

A painting at the 4D Magic Fantasy exhibition during a beer festival in Qingdao, eastern China’s Shandong province. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Shares in Broo were soaring after the Australian beer company announced a distribution deal in China, the biggest beer consuming nation in the world.

A short time ago, the shares were up 19% to $0.40. They have doubled since listing on the ASX at 20 cents last month.

Broo, which produces Broo Premium Lager and Australia Draught, raised $10.5 million to expand distribution.

The company says Jinxing Beer Group Co Ltd has agreed to add Broo Premium Lager to its national product portfolio list, the only international label on offer to its distribution network.

China’s beer market is the largest in the world with sales of more than 5 billion cases of beer a year.

Kent Grogan, founder and CEO of Broo, says the deal will dwarf the company’s original sales expectations.

“It provides Broo with enormous reach and platform to compete with the largest international brands currently available in China,” he says.

“Our relationship with the Jinxing Beer Group goes from strength to strength and we see this partnership continuing well into the future.”

Jinxing Beer Group has an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes of beer and has 6,000 staff.

