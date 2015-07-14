Shares in a phone app to detect respiratory illness have opened at a premium

Commuters in Tokyo wear surgical masks to help protect themselves from an influenza outbreak. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

ResApp, which is testing an app to diagnose respiratory illnesses through a smartphone, re-listed on the ASX today at a 10% premium.

The app can diagnose respiratory disease such as pneumonia, bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma just by coughing into a smartphone.

The Perth-based company, formerly called Narhex Life Sciences, raised $4 million via 2 cent shares to develop technologyat the University of Queensland, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The cash will be used to accelerate testing needed to bring the app to market. Clinical trials are underway at Perth’s Joondalup Hospital and in Indonesia.

Doctors currently rely on hearing a signature sound through a stethoscope. Diagnosis via smartphones means doctors can consult online or over the phone.

ResApp holds the exclusive license to develop and commercialise the intellectual property which uses machine-learning technology.

The 2 cent shares opened at 2.3 cents and were trading at 2.2 cents a short time ago.

