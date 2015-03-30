Shares in a newly floated skydiving company are tanking after two people died in a parachute accident

Photo: Getty Images

Shares in Sky the Beach, which floated on Friday, are tanking after two skydivers died when their parachutes became tangled.

The share closed on Friday at 39 cents, a 56% rise on the 25 cent IPO price.

However, on the same day two skydivers died while on a jump over farmland at Tyagarah on the New South Wales north coast.

The company said the tragic accident was unlikely to have a material adverse financial effect.

Sky the Beach is in the process of acquiring Australia Skydive, the company which the skydivers had used.

The company’s shares are trading down 14% to $0.335.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.