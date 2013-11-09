Shareholder Worries Over A $79 Share Price Could See The Commonwealth Bank Split Shares

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Senior executives of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia could consider a share split after a huge 18 months for the bank’s share price, which rose to $79 this week.

Following the bank’s annual meeting in Adelaide, chief executive Ian Narev said the proposal came in response to shareholder concerns.

Narev told The Financial Review: “Nothing ever goes off the table, we’re conscious of the fact that people find the number big… on things like share splits there are all sorts of considerations.”

Other large Australian companies that have split shares in recent years include CSL and Fortescue Metals.

