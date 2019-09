Proposals at JP Morgan’s annual meeting range from issues with corporate governance to lobbying — shareholders get to ask whatever questions they like with the company’s heads in the room.



One shareholder even let loose about his concern over JP Morgan’s parking lots.

From Bloomberg’s Dawn Kopecki

TwitterHey man, if you have one shot… take it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.