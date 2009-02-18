Share Your Economic Crisis Stories At Recovery.Gov

Hey look, it’s another website, Recovery.gov. The site will provide the much-hyped “accountability” of the stimulus plan, allowing citizens to track how the just-signed bill actually works. It even includes a section where citizens can write their own story of how the economic crisis has effected them. That’s sure to make some depressing reading for the President, so we thought we’d submit an entry on behalf of fund manager John Paulson.



