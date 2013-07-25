WIN This HP Proliant MicroServer Gen8 By Sharing Your Best IT Efficiency Tip

Ideas photo: Shutterstock
Whether it’s a secret keyboard shortcut, a system for keeping your files organised, or rules for staying on top of email, everyone has a technology tip they use day-to-day to cut down the time they spend wrestling with technology.
We’ve got an HP ProLiant MicroServer Gen8, the ideal central data storage solution for small-to-medium sized companies, to give away to the Business Insider reader with the most interesting, creative, or widely-applicable tech tip that frees you up to work on the things that matter most.
Entries close on 24th July at 5pm and we’ll contact the winner by July 31st.
The HP Proliant MicroServer GEn8 provides a central data storage solution for small companies, allowing you to unlock the next level of productivity for your business.
Entries close at 5pm AEST on 24th July 2013. Full terms and conditions here.
More information on the HP ProLiant MicroServer Gen8 here.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.