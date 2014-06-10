Anonymous Social Network Secret Will Let You Start Spreading Gossip About Your Office Or School

Already notorious for breeding Silicon Valley gossip, the anonymous social networking app Secret will focus on anonymous school and workplace sharing.

In a Medium post Monday, Secret announced the new feature — Secret Dens — will “bring a new layer to your Secret stream, giving you a private, company-specific Den to share anything you’re thinking — kept within the walls of your workplace.”

Secret Dens are not yet available to the public. Secret has rolled out the feature to a few companies and the pilot version is currently in an invite-only beta. Secret’s 16-person team said it’s been playing with the feature at company headquarters for the past month.

Eventually, Secret Dens will be available to more communities, including universities and companies, but the company did not offer a rollout timeline.

The Secret Dens announcement comes as localised, anonymous social networking apps Yik Yak and Whisper — which target similar audiences as Secret — are gaining popularity.

If you’re interested in creating your own Secret Den, you can contact Secret at [email protected]

