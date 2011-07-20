Looking For Spotify Playlists? Here's A Way To Get Thousands Of Them For Free

Photo: Spotify

One of the best features of Spotify (besides all that unlimited streaming) is the ability to share playlists with your friends.Spotify’s desktop app has built-in Facebook integration, making it easy to subscribe to playlists your friends make public.



But if you’re one of the new Spotify users in the U.S., you’ve probably noticed most of your friends haven’t signed up yet. (We only have six Facebook friends sharing playlists on Spotify right now.)

That’s where the site Share My Playlists comes in. It’s a huge user-submitted index of public Spotify playlists. You can search by artist, genre, album, etc. and find the music you want to subscribe to on Spotify.

You can also upload your own playlists to share your favourite tunes with the public.

We just gave Share My Playlists a test run. Click below to find out how it works and start listening to new playlists right away.

Visit sharemyplaylists.com to get started.

