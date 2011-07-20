Looking For Spotify Playlists? Here's A Way To Get Thousands Of Them For Free

Photo: Spotify
One of the best features of Spotify (besides all that unlimited streaming) is the ability to share playlists with your friends.Spotify’s desktop app has built-in Facebook integration, making it easy to subscribe to playlists your friends make public.
But if you’re one of the new Spotify users in the U.S., you’ve probably noticed most of your friends haven’t signed up yet. (We only have six Facebook friends sharing playlists on Spotify right now.)
That’s where the site Share My Playlists comes in. It’s a huge user-submitted index of public Spotify playlists. You can search by artist, genre, album, etc. and find the music you want to subscribe to on Spotify.
You can also upload your own playlists to share your favourite tunes with the public.
We just gave Share My Playlists a test run. Click below to find out how it works and start listening to new playlists right away.
Visit sharemyplaylists.com to get started.
Enter a search term in the box. We're searching for a good 90s playlist right now. The top results show up in the box below the search bar. You can click the link at the bottom to see all the results
Mac users will be prompted to choose the application they want to open the playlist with. Choose Spotify
Want to share your own Spotify playlist? First, you need to log in to Share My Playlists. You can sign in using your Facebook or Twitter account if you'd like
To get your playlist's Spotify link, open it in the Spotify desktop app. Click share, then Twitter. You'll see the link in the popup box. Copy the link and paste it into Share My Playlists. (Make sure you DON'T copy the playlist's name in the box)
It'll take a bit for your playlist to upload. After that, it will be searchable to the public. Happy sharing!
