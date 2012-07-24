After Snagging A Bunch Of Googlers, Square Has More Than 350 Employees

Photo: @jack

Almost every Friday, Square CEO Jack Dorsey takes new employees on an orientation walk from a statue of Gandhi in back of San Francisco’s Ferry Building to the payments startup’s headquarters downtown.Last week, there were 33 people at the statue. “Our biggest Square new hire group yet,” Dorsey tweeted.



That group included several people from Google’s former Atlanta engineering office—a group of seven, according to Scott Blum, who posted about the move on his Google+ page. (If you squint, you can make out Blum standing next to Dorsey in the photo.)

Google annonced plans to shut down its Atlanta engineering office after its manager, Bruce Johnson, left to form a startup called Monetology, and released the software-coding tools Blum and his colleagues had been working on as an open-source project.

Square now has more than 350 employees, we’re told, including its new Atlanta engineering office. In the United States, it has offices in San Francisco, St. Louis, and New York. It’s making a major push to expand internationally, too.

