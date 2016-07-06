Tell us the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to you at work

The Office US/Youtube Do you have a ‘koi pond incident’ of your own?

Someday, we’ll laugh about this.

That’s what you’re supposed to say when someone does something embarrassing.

Unfortunately, at the time, embarrassment usually doesn’t feel like a laughing matter. Awkward situations often arise at the worst times — namely, at work.

The Business Insider Careers team wants to know: What’s the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to you at work?

Give us some details. How did it all go down? Did you immediately quit your job and hop on the next plane out of the country? Or did you just grin and laugh about it the next day?

Share your memories of the fiasco in the anonymous Google form below, and we may include your response in an upcoming article.

You get bonus points if you provide some context on what made the incident particularly humiliating.

Loading…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.