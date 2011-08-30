Maria Sharapova Survives First-Round Scare At The U.S. Open

Maria Sharapova beat Heather Watson today 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in what was shaping up to be a shocking upset in the first round of the U.S. Open.



Earlier:

Maria Sharapova just dropped the opening set to 19-year-old Brit Heather Watson, 6-3.

Watson has an early break in the second set as well, it’s 1-0.

Huge upset brewing, stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: Sharapova is starting to assert herself. She leads the second set 4-1 after dropping the first game. Watson serving.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.: Watson storms right back, it’s 4-4. Great poise from the 19-year-old, she’s two games from the upset. Sharapova serving.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: 5-5 after both players hold serve. More impressive toughness from Watson after staving off a set point. Sharapova serving.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: Sharapova breaks to take the set 7-5. You have to make Sharapova the favourite to win after fighting back like this, but Watson didn’t crack at all in the second after some pressure-filled points. Here’s the situation: 3-6, 7-5, Sharapova serving.

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.: 3-0 Sharapova with Watson serving. Is this the end of the line for Watson? She’ll need to hold serve here to have a chance.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: Monster hold from Watson. She fends off multiple break points before Sharapova sprays one wide to give Watson the game. Still 3-1 Sharapova, Sharapova serving.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: 4-2 Sharapova after two holds of serve. Watson running out of chances to break back. Sarapova serving.

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: 4-3 Sharapova as Watson gets the break. Really interesting stuff here. Sharapova is fighting herself, committing one unforced error after another. On the other side, Watson is showing no nerves whatsoever.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Ouch, Watson is quickly broken and Sharapova is serving for the match, 5-3.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.: It’s over. Sharapova wins 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. It was ugly, but she survived. Really strong stuff from Watson though.

